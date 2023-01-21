Weather update: North India experiences cold mornings; temperature dips in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Mornings continue to be chilly in North India as the minimum temperature goes down to 3.5 degrees Celsius in some states. States like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan recorded minimum temperatures on Saturday (January 21) morning. Delhi recorded the minimum temperature at 6.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the Met office said. Humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 91 percent, the India Meteorological Department added. It has predicted mainly clear skies for the rest of the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius. According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 221 (poor).

Meanwhile, cold weather conditions continue to affect Punjab and Haryana with Hisar being the coldest place in the region. Hisar in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, nearly three degrees below normal, according to the Met Office report.

The minimum temperature in Ambala was 7 degrees Celsius while that in Karnal was 4.8 degrees. Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, and Sirsa experienced cold conditions at 4.5 degrees Celsius, 6.6 degrees, 5.6 degrees, and 6.6 degrees, respectively. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, the night temperature in Bathinda was one degree below normal at 4.6 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana was at 6.4 degrees. Night temperatures in Patiala, Pathankot, Faridkot, and Gurdaspur were recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius, 6.5 degrees, 5.5 degrees, and 5 degrees, respectively.

Districts in Rajasthan's Bikaner and Jaipur divisions witnessed a decline in minimum temperatures in the past 24 hours, a Met Office spokesperson said. Karauli was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Pilani at 3.9 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Sirohi was recorded at 4.3 degrees Celsius, Churu at 4.6 degrees, Sikar at 5 degrees, Fatehpur at 5.7 degrees, and Dholpur at 6.1 degrees.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Jaipur were recorded at 8.3 degrees and 21.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. Most other places in Rajasthan recorded minimum temperatures between 6 and 12 degrees.

(With agency inputs)