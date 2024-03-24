Weather Update: Rain May Spoil Your Holi Plans, IMD Predicts Downpour In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Gusty winds are bringing clouds to Delhi-NCR and a rain spell is likely to hit the region today. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall is likely over isolated places of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

"Clouds are entering Delhi from the West and are likely to move across Delhi towards Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and adjoining areas of NCR during the next 2-3 hours. Spells of light rainfall (occasional moderate intensity rain) with gusty wind speeds reaching 30-40 Km/h likely over Delhi and NCR during the same period," stated the IMD.

As per the RWFC New Delhi, Karawal Nagar, Civil Lines, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Nazafgarh, Delhi Cantt, Akshardham, Safdarjung, and IGI Airport areas of Delhi are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall along with gusty winds of 30-40 Km/h speed today.

The met department has also predicted rainfall and high-speed winds over adjoining areas of a few places in Delhi including Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Lodi Road, and IGI Airport. Rainspell is likely over Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Narwana regions.

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall In Northeastern States

According to IMD's weather bulletin, the Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness rainfall for the next two days. Heavy rainfall is likely to hit Arunachal, Assam and Meghalaya on March 25 and 26. Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning very likely over West Bengal and Sikkim during the next two days, said IMD.