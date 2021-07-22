हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WBCHSE

West Bengal HS result 2021: WBCHSE class 12 results declared, check scorecard at wbresults.nic.in

Students awaiting their board results can check their scores by visiting the official websites - wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in, at 4 pm.  

West Bengal HS result 2021: WBCHSE class 12 results declared, check scorecard at wbresults.nic.in
File Photo

New Delhi: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Thursday (July 22) announced the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik class 12 results. The WBCHSE class 12 HS results were announced during a press conference at the Rabindra Milan Mancha, Vidyasagar Bhawan of the Council. The overall pass percentage for this year is 97.69 per cent.

Students awaiting their board results can check their scores by visiting the official websites - wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in, at 4 pm.  

As per the report, over 10 lakh students registered for the WBCHSE class 12 examinations and are eagerly waiting for the results. 

Earlier, the West Bengal HS Class 12 exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The marks will be calculated for Class 12 results through an alternative evaluation method.

 

WBCHSE class 12 result declared: How to get results via SMS

 

Students can also get their results via SMS. To get WB results on a mobile phone, type WB12 <space> registration number and send the SMS to 56070, 5676750, or 56263.

The West Bengal government had earlier cancelled both Madhyamik (Class 10) and Uchchatar Madhyamik (Class 12) exams in view of COVID-19. Later, the two boards announced alternative assessment criteria for their students.

WBCHSE said for evaluating Class 12 students, the board will use a 40:60 formula where 40 per cent weightage will be given to the best of four subjects in Madhyamik exam held in 2019 and 60 per cent weightage to the annual Class 11 theory exam held in 2020 plus Class 12 practicals or projects, for Science and Arts.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has already announced Class 10 results.

Tags:
WBCHSEWBBSE 12th Madhyamik ResultsBengal class 12 resultsWest Bengal board examsclass 12 board resultsBoard Exam 2021
Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking court-monitored probe into Pegasus scandal

