Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC heading for a big win in four West Bengal civic bodies

"It is once again an overwhelming victory of Ma, Mati, Manush," Mamata said.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC heading for a big win in four West Bengal civic bodies
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday (February 14, 2022) was ahead in all the four municipal corporations in West Bengal where polls were held on February 12. 

According to the data available on the State Election Commission's website at 11 am, the TMC won 24 of the 41 seats in Bidhannagar and was ahead in 10, while the Congress won in one ward.

The ruling party clinched 10 of the 47 seats in Siliguri and was leading in three wards, and both the BJP and the CPI(M) have won two seats each.

In Chandannagar, the TMC bagged 12 out of 32 seats and was ahead in nine, while the CPI(M) won in one ward.

The TMC has also pocketed 28 of 106 seats in Asansol and was leading in seven wards, the data showed, adding, the BJP emerged triumphant in three wards and the CPI(M) in two.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked people for putting their faith and confidence on TMC candidates.

"It is once again an overwhelming victory of Ma, Mati, Manush. My heartiest congratulations to the people of Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri & Chandanagore for having put their faith and confidence on All India Trinamool Congress candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections," she tweeted.

"We are committed to carry forward our development work further with greater zeal and enthusiasm. My sincerest gratitude to Ma Mati Manush," Mamata added.

It is noteworthy that in Bidhannagar, a total of 203 candidates had contested in 41 wards, while in Siliguri, there were 200 contestants in 47 wards. There were 120 aspirants for 33 wards in Chandannagar, while in Asansol for 106 wards, a total of 430 candidates contested.

(With agency inputs)

