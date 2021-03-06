हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

West Bengal: Six BJP workers injured in bomb attack, blame TMC

The BJP workers were returning from a wedding when they were attacked and crude bombs were thrown on them.

Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: Six Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were injured in an alleged crude bomb blast in Rampur village of South 24 Parganas district. The incident occured on Friday (March 5) night while the workers were returning from a wedding.

News agency ANI reported that the injured were brought to Canning Subdivision Hospital for treatment. The injured BJP workers alleged that the bomb was hurled at them by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers when they were returning from the wedding.

The police has started an investigation into the incident. Incidents of political violence have been regularly making headlines in poll-bound West Bengal. 

The elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (March 5) announced that she will contest from Nandigram seat while releasing a list of 291 candidates that includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. Mamata, however, did not decide the names on three seats of north Bengal.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Live TV

 

