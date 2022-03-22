8 charred to death in West Bengal's Birbhum violence, MHA seeks report from Mamata Banerjee's government

Kolkata: As many as eight people - including two children - have been burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday (March 22) after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Shaikh. Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. He further informed that Bahadur Shaikh's murder was reported on Monday night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire. A special investigation team has been formed to investigate the matter.

Following the violence in Birbhum, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari called for President's rule in the state. "Law and order situation across West Bengal is grave. 26 murders have taken place in the last one week in different parts of the state. The Centre should intervene and use Article 356 (President`s Rule) or Article 355 to bring the situation under control in Bengal," Adhikari told ANI. West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar called for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday sought a report from the West Bengal government. The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators of the crime. Sources said a fact-finding central team may be sent to the state soon to assess the situation, but there was no official confirmation about it yet. The delegation included Sukanta Majumdar, Dilip Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee, Jagannath Sarkar, Raju Bista, Arjun Singh and others. The delegation also handed over a letter to Shah over the matter. Sukanta Majumdar said, "Mamata Banerjee should be held accountable. She is the Chief Minister. She should resign from her post."

In a communication, the ministry asked the West Bengal government to maintain law and order and ensure the security of common people in view of the killings, officials said. The state government has been asked to send a detailed factual report on the killings as early as possible, they said.

DGP Manoj Malaviya said seven charred bodies were recovered from one of the burnt houses, while one injured person died in hospital. The nine-member delegation of BJP MPs, in a memorandum to the home minister, alleged that the post-poll violence in West Bengal has been continuing unabated and the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. The Trinamool Congress won the West Bengal assembly elections held in April 2021.

