What is mYoga App announced by PM Narendra Modi today, all you need to know

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 21, 2021), on the occasion of International Yoga Day, announced mYoga app, which will be available worldwide.

“In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. We will be launching the mYoga app which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us achieve our ‘One World, One Health’ motto,” PM Modi said in a televised address to the nation.

“The mYoga app will be a great example of the fusion of modern technology and ancient science. I believe that the application will play a great role in Last year and this year, however, the lead event has been presented in a televised programme due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

What is the app about?

The app can be used as a daily yoga companion for persons aged 12-65 years. As per WHO, the app was developed through a review of scientific literature and extensive international expert consultation.

Who collaborated on developing the mYoga App?

The app was developed by a collaboration between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ministry of AYUSH), Government of India.

What languages mYoga is available in?

Currently, mYoga app is available in English, Hindi and French, and soon will be available in other UN languages.

