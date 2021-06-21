हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day: PM Narendra Modi launches mYoga App to promote 'One World, One Health'

"We will be launching the mYoga app which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us achieve our ‘One World, One Health’ motto,” PM Narendra Modi said on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

International Yoga Day: PM Narendra Modi launches mYoga App to promote &#039;One World, One Health&#039;
Representational Image (Credits: WHO)

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 21, 2021) launched a mYoga app, which will be available worldwide.

“In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. We will be launching the mYoga app which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us achieve our ‘One World, One Health’ motto,” he added.

PM Modi while addressing the program on Monday said that yoga has become 'a ray of hope' across global amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today when the entire world is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga has become a ray of hope. For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down," PM Modi said.

"Yoga tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we've infinite solutions within ourselves. We're the biggest source of energy in the universe," the Prime Minister stated.

This year, the theme is ‘Yoga For Wellness’. Elaborating on it, PM Modi wrote on Twitter: “The theme this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental wellbeing.”

“The ‘Yoga For Wellness’ theme for this International Yoga Day has encouraged people even more to perform yoga. I pray that every country, region, and people stay healthy,” PM Modi said on Monday.

On the occasion of  International Yoga Day, the Ministry of Culture is also slated to celebrate the International Day of Yoga at 75 cultural heritage locations across the country. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
International Yoga DayYoga DayInternational Yoga Day 2021Yoga Day 2021World Yoga DayNarendra ModiCOVID-19Yoga
Next
Story

International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga has become a ray of hope amid COVID-19, says PM Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT1M7S

Makhana is very beneficial for sugar and kidney patients including pregnant women see video brmp