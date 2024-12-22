As the political climate in Delhi heats up ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, has strongly criticized the exclusion of Delhi’s tableau from the Republic Day parade for 2025. Kejriwal accused the central government of pursuing vendetta politics against his party and the people of Delhi.

Kejriwal’s Accusations of Vendetta Politics

Speaking to the media on Sunday in New Delhi, Kejriwal claimed that the exclusion of Delhi’s tableau from the Republic Day parade was a sign of the Modi government’s frustration with the city’s residents.

"Delhi's tableau should be included every year, given that it is the nation’s capital. What kind of politics is this? Why does the government have such disdain for Delhi and its people? Why should Delhi continue to support the BJP?" Kejriwal stated.

He further added that the BJP had no substantial agenda for the upcoming elections in Delhi, focusing instead on attacking his party.

Kejriwal also questioned the rationale behind preventing Delhi from participating in such a significant national event, asking, "Why are the people of Delhi being deprived of the opportunity to be part of the Republic Day celebrations?"

Ongoing Tension Between AAP and BJP

The exclusion of Delhi’s tableau from the Republic Day parade has been a point of contention between AAP and the BJP for several years. In fact, the tableau has also been left out of the 2025 Republic Day parade, adding fuel to the ongoing political battle. This has intensified as the AAP and BJP continue their fierce rivalry ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Other States and Union Territories Included

Despite Delhi’s exclusion, tableaux from several other states and Union Territories have been selected for the 2025 Republic Day parade. These include Bihar, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Government’s Response: Fair and Impartial Selection Process

In response to Kejriwal’s allegations, the Ministry of Defence issued a clarification stating that the tableau selection process is fair and impartial. According to the ministry, the selection is conducted under a rotating roster system, which allows 15 states and Union Territories to participate every three years.

Delhi, which was initially shortlisted for 2025, had its proposal rejected by the Tableau Selection Committee.

Additionally, the ministry noted that Mizoram and Sikkim did not submit proposals, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, along with Lakshadweep, did not participate in the selection meetings.

The Ministry of Defence further emphasized that the selection process is based on merit and creativity, not political affiliations. The inclusion of Punjab, which is governed by AAP, in the parade lineup was pointed to as evidence of the impartiality of the process.