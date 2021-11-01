Whatsapp banned 93 lakh Indian accounts since July, here's why

New Delhi: According to the Compliance report released by Whatsapp on Monday (November 1), the company has banned 22 lakh 9 thousand Indian accounts in the the month of September.

WhatsApp, in its monthly compliance report, said it received total 560 complaints from 1st September to 31st September out of Which 121 were of Account Support, 309 were of Ban Appeal, 49 were of other support, 49 Product Support & 32 were of Safety.

Whatsapp also said that it has also Auctioned 51 Indian accounts in the Month of September. According to Whatsapp it has banned more than 22 lakh Indian Accounts using the aforementioned abuse detection approach, which also includes action taken due to negative feedback received from Whatsapp users via “Report” feature.

The new IT rules - which came into effect on May 26 - require large digital platforms (with over 5 million users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken.

The First Monthly Compliance Report Under New IT Rules was Published by Whatsapp on 15 th July. Since then Whatsapp have banned More than 93 lakh Indian Accounts.



