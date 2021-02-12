WHO hails India's COVID-19 vaccine efforts, says 'should be very, very proud'

New Delhi: India's efforts to generate enough COVID-19 vaccine to share with the world has earned praise from the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying India managed to inoculate nearly six million in 22 days which showed the government's diligence, discipline and vigour into their response to the campaign.

"Bringing that diligence, discipline and vigour into their response to the vaccination campaign, we have seen it’s been so successful. Around six million were vaccinated in 22 days. It’s the fastest as we see rates of vaccination happening," WHO’s India representative Roderico Ofrin told ANI.

The global body on Thursday praised India for its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease saying that the number of infections has been on the decline. “Over three months now, cases of COVID-19 in India have been consistently going down… Considering the magnitude of the population…it’s something the Government of India should be very, very proud of,” Ofrin was quoted as saying by ANI.

Over three months now, cases of COVID-19 in India have been consistently going down... Considering the magnitude of the population...it's something the Government of India should be very very proud of: Dr Roderico Ofrin, World Health Organization country representative to India pic.twitter.com/ontttx7Bzj — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

Earlier, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus too had hailed India's efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19. “This shows us that if we can do these simple public health solutions, we can beat the virus… With vaccines being added, we would even expect more and better outcomes,” Ghebreyesus had said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday India reported 12,923 new cases of COVID-19 infections taking the cumulative count to 10,871,294. As of Thursday morning there was 142,562 active cases and 10,573,372 cured cases even as 155,360 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

Live TV