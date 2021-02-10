COVID-19: No new deaths reported from seven states and UTs in nearly a month

New Delhi: No fresh case of COVID-19 death has been reported from as many as seven states and Union Territories in the last three weeks, the Centre announced on Tuesday.

Seven states and UTs -- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Nagaland and Lakshadweep -- have reported no new COVID-19 deaths in last three weeks, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was quoted as saying by PTI.

While 15 states and UTs have not registered any fatality in the past 24 hours, the Centre said.

In a press briefing, Bhushan said that India was the fastest country to reach 6 million COVID-19 vaccination doses in 24 days.

"There are 12 states and UTs that have vaccinated more than 65 per cent of the registered healthcare workers. These states are Bihar (78.1 per cent), Tripura (77.1 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (76 per cent), Uttarakhand (73.7 per cent), Odisha (72.4 per cent), Mizoram (69.9 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (68.7 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (68 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (67.9 per cent), Rajasthan (67.2 per cent), Kerala (66.9 per cent) and Lakshadweep (66.7 per cent)," he said.

However, it was also noted that over 70 per cent of the population is still susceptible to the disease, as per the findings of the last national serosurvey.

