हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Coronavirus

COVID-19: No new deaths reported from seven states and UTs in nearly a month

No fresh case of COVID-19 death has been reported from as many as seven states and Union Territories in the last three weeks, the Centre announced on Tuesday.  While 15 states and UTs have not registered any fatality in the past 24 hours.

COVID-19: No new deaths reported from seven states and UTs in nearly a month
File photo

New Delhi: No fresh case of COVID-19 death has been reported from as many as seven states and Union Territories in the last three weeks, the Centre announced on Tuesday. 

Seven states and UTs -- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Nagaland and Lakshadweep -- have reported no new COVID-19 deaths in last three weeks, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was quoted as saying by PTI.

While 15 states and UTs have not registered any fatality in the past 24 hours, the Centre said.

In a press briefing, Bhushan said that India was the fastest country to reach 6 million COVID-19 vaccination doses in 24 days.

"There are 12 states and UTs that have vaccinated more than 65 per cent of the registered healthcare workers. These states are Bihar (78.1 per cent), Tripura (77.1 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (76 per cent), Uttarakhand (73.7 per cent), Odisha (72.4 per cent), Mizoram (69.9 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (68.7 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (68 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (67.9 per cent), Rajasthan (67.2 per cent), Kerala (66.9 per cent) and Lakshadweep (66.7 per cent)," he said.

However, it was also noted that over 70 per cent of the population is still susceptible to the disease, as per the findings of the last national serosurvey.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

Massage centre for farmers at Delhi's Singhu border to keep up momentum of protests
  • 1,08,47,304Confirmed
  • 1,55,158Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M33S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories so far