Who Is Kairan Quazi, The 14-Year-Old Engineer Who Is All Set To Join Elon Musk's SpaceX?

NEW DELHI: This is the story of a 14-year-old boy, Kairan Quazi, who has created history for being the youngest person ever hired by billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Being hailed as an American prodigy now, Kairan Quazi will be the youngest Software Engineer at Elon Musk's organization. The boy got worldwide attention after Musk’s company made an announcement that, “SpaceX hires the best, brightest and smartest engineers in the world, even a 14-year-old by the name of Kairan Quazi, who will start his new job on SpaceX’s Starlink team on July 31. Congrats Kairan and welcome to the @SpaceX team!”

SpaceX hires the best, brightest & smartest engineers in the world, even a 14 year old by the name of Kairan Quazi, who will start his new job on SpaceX’s Starlink team on July 31. Congrats Kairan and welcome to the @SpaceX team! pic.twitter.com/iwMmAcvzDz — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) June 9, 2023

Interestingly, the 14-year-old got the job after clearing the company's 'technically challenging' and 'fun' interview process. Quazi's exceptional abilities, his technical skills, coupled with his curiosity and enthusiasm, made him an outstanding candidate during the selection process. Quazi eagerly accepted the offer to work on SpaceX's Starlink team, contributing to the ambitious satellite constellation project that aims to revolutionize global broadband coverage.

Who Is Kairan Quazi?

San Francisco-based Quazi will soon be a graduate of Santa Clara University`s (SCU) School of Engineering, making yet another record as he will be the youngest graduate from the reputed institution. Quazi's journey to success began at an early age when he enrolled at Las Positas Community College at the age of 9. Surprisingly, he was a STEM tutor at his college. His pursuit of knowledge enabled him to pursue college-level courses at a time when his peers were still in elementary school. “I went from being a third-grade mutineer to really feeling validated intellectually,” Quazi said.

AI & Machine Learning Expert

After earning a degree in Associate of Science (Mathematics) with the highest distinction, Quazi undertook a multi-year co-op at a leading technology company, getting hands-on learning in artificial intelligence and machine learning. He gained valuable insights during a summer internship at a cyber intelligence start-up backed by venture capital. When questioned about how he landed his job at SpaceX, Quazi said, "I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability."

He also thanked Quazi Lama Nachman, Director of the Intelligent Systems Research Lab at Intel Labs, with whom he worked on generative AI. His training changed his `career trajectory` forever. Quazi is also thankful to his mentors, including from SCU and Intel, who gave him brilliant opportunities to see beyond his age. `I am forever grateful that you recognised my value, trusted my abilities, and invested in my growth. I am excited to carry these cultural lessons into my career,` Quazi said.

As he embarks on his journey with SpaceX's Starlink team, the world remains extremely confident that this extraordinary young talent will certainly lead some outstanding transformative innovations in the days to come.