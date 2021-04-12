Why do people have to stand in queue if oxygen, beds are available: Gujarat HC on suo motu PIL on COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: The Gujarat High Court on Monday (April 12, 2021) heard a suo motu PIL over the coronavirus situation and asked the state government that why do people have to stand in queue if oxygen and beds are available.

The Gujarat HC Chief Justice Vikram Nath also directed the Vijay Rupani-led government to pace up the COVID-19 sample collection and testing. The Court said that it will meet next on April 15 to check the actions taken by the state government.

After Advocate General Kamal Trivedi informed the High Court about steps taken by the Gujarat government to tackle the COVID-19 situation, the HC said that the reality is quite different from what the government claims.

"The situation is quite different than what you are claiming. You are saying that everything is alright. But, the reality is contrary to that," the high court said during the hearing held via video-conferencing.

The High Court said, "It takes 4-5 days for a common man to get a report, whereas officers can get an RT-PCR report within hours. Sample collection and testing should be faster."

"When you (Advocate General Kamal Trivedi) are saying that oxygen and beds are available, why do people have to stand in a queue," it asked.

The Chief Justice also asked the number of unused Remdesivir injections in the state and said, "You did not upscale the testing facilities when you had time."

Gujarat HC also suggested ways to check the spread of the virus and said that the number of people at weddings should be capped at 50.

"Make booth at housing societies to check people's health and take help of religious centres that can provide COVID care centre/isolation facility," said the Gujarat HC.

"We're not satisfied with the government's policy. Something needs to be corrected so that people can do something about this pandemic. Court also says that it will meet next on Thursday, April 15 to check what actions are taken by the government," the HC added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Gujarat High Court initiated a suo motu PIL over the coronavirus situation in the state, observing that media reports on the pandemic indicate that the state was heading towards a 'health emergency of sorts'.

Through an oral order, Chief Justice Vikram Nath directed the high court registry to register a fresh suo motu PIL titled "In Re: Uncontrolled upsurge and serious management issues in COVID control".

This, notably, is the second such PIL registered by the state high court on the coronavirus situation. The first PIL was registered in 2020 which is still being heard at regular intervals.

Gujarat on Sunday reported 5,469 new cases of coronavirus, which took its caseload to 3,47,495.

