trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651678
NewsIndia
CHANDRAYAAN-3

Why Former ISRO Chief K Sivan Is Confident Of Chandrayaan-3 Success, Safe Landing; Read To Find

All eyes are now on the Chandryaan-3 after Russia's Luna-25 crashed due to orbital manoeuvre failure. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 02:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Why Former ISRO Chief K Sivan Is Confident Of Chandrayaan-3 Success, Safe Landing; Read To Find It was during K Sivan's tenure that Chandrayaan-2 had missed a safe landing by a whisker.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface on August 23. All eyes are now on the Chandryaan-3 after Russia's Luna-25 crashed due to orbital manoeuvre failure. While former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair said the expected touchdown of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module on the surface of the Moon is a very complex manoeuvre, another former boss of the space agency K Sivan sounded confident of a successful landing. It was during K Sivan's tenure that Chandrayaan-2 had missed a safe landing by a whisker. 

“We have our own system and we will be establishing a soft landing without any problem. But it is a complex process...As far as this Chandrayaan-3 is concerned, many things changed from Chandrayaan-2. There were many technologies and many many scientific things that needed to be changed. Those are changed,” Sivan told ANI. He said that corrective measures have been taken after going through data generated by the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Sivan said that the mission will be a 'grand success'.

Earlier today, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) unveiled images of the lunar far side region that were captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This specialized camera plays a pivotal role in identifying a secure landing zone, free from boulders or deep crevices, during the descent phase. The scheduled landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon is set for August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), approximately at 18:04 IST. Viewers can tune in to witness live coverage via the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and the public broadcaster DD National TV, starting from 17:27 IST on August 23, 2023.

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, is underpinned by three primary objectives: achieving a safe and gentle landing, facilitating the mobility of a rover on the moon's surface, and conducting on-site scientific experiments. The approved budget for Chandrayaan-3 stands at Rs 250 crores, excluding the cost of the launch vehicle. (With agency inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train