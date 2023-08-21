Why Former ISRO Chief K Sivan Is Confident Of Chandrayaan-3 Success, Safe Landing; Read To Find

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface on August 23. All eyes are now on the Chandryaan-3 after Russia's Luna-25 crashed due to orbital manoeuvre failure. While former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair said the expected touchdown of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module on the surface of the Moon is a very complex manoeuvre, another former boss of the space agency K Sivan sounded confident of a successful landing. It was during K Sivan's tenure that Chandrayaan-2 had missed a safe landing by a whisker.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

‘Welcome, buddy!’

Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM.



Two-way communication between the two is established.



MOX has now more routes to reach the LM.



Update: Live telecast of Landing event begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST.#Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023

“We have our own system and we will be establishing a soft landing without any problem. But it is a complex process...As far as this Chandrayaan-3 is concerned, many things changed from Chandrayaan-2. There were many technologies and many many scientific things that needed to be changed. Those are changed,” Sivan told ANI. He said that corrective measures have been taken after going through data generated by the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Sivan said that the mission will be a 'grand success'.



Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Here are the images of

Lunar far side area

captured by the

Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).



This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISRO… pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB August 21, 2023

Earlier today, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) unveiled images of the lunar far side region that were captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This specialized camera plays a pivotal role in identifying a secure landing zone, free from boulders or deep crevices, during the descent phase. The scheduled landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon is set for August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), approximately at 18:04 IST. Viewers can tune in to witness live coverage via the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and the public broadcaster DD National TV, starting from 17:27 IST on August 23, 2023.

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, is underpinned by three primary objectives: achieving a safe and gentle landing, facilitating the mobility of a rover on the moon's surface, and conducting on-site scientific experiments. The approved budget for Chandrayaan-3 stands at Rs 250 crores, excluding the cost of the launch vehicle. (With agency inputs)