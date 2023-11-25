New Delhi: Prime Mnister Narendra Modi on Saturday flew in a twin-seater trainer LCA aircraft which was delivered to the Indian Air Force by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited last month. The Tejas Twin Seat Light Combat Fighter aircraft is indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by the HAL.

The sortie took place at the Aircraft Systems Testing Establishment in Bengaluru. In the 30-minute flight, the Prime Minister witnessed a demonstration of the capabilities of the Tejas fighter aircraft. This marks the first instance of an Indian Prime Minister participating in a fighter aircraft sortie. The Prime Minister characterized the experience as "memorable."

Why PM Modi's Ride In The Tejas Twin Seat LAC Is A Game Changer?

Indigenously Develoed Fighter Aircraft

This is the first time ever that an indigenous twin-seat fighter has been designed, developed and manufactured in India. The fighter aircraft has enhanced the defence capabilities and preparedness of the nation.

PM Modi's Flight: A Testament to India's Confidence in Its Defense Manufacturing

PM Modi's flight in the indigenously developed fighter aircraft showcases India as an emerging star in the defense sector, displaying confidence in its state-of-the-art warcraft. His strong support for self-reliance in defense manufacturing, exemplified by this flight in Bengaluru, serves to inspire the aeronautics ecosystem and bolster self-sufficiency in the defense sector.

All You Need To Know About LAC Tejas

The LCA trainer is a lightweight, all-weather, multi-role aircraft that can undertake all roles of a single-seat Tejas fighter and can also be used as a fighter trainer. With an amalgamation of contemporary concepts and technologies such as quadruplex fly-by-wire flight control, carefree maneuvering, advanced glass cockpit, integrated digital avionics systems and advanced composite materials for the airframe, it is a state-of-the-art aircraft.