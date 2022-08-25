NewsIndia
TELANGANA

‘Wicked must be bid goodbye’: Telangana CM attacks BJP, Modi govt over divisive politics

KC Rao accuses BJP and PM Modi of playing ‘divisive politics’ and attempting to dislodge non-BJP governments in the country

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 07:48 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Telangana CM accuses BJP and PM Modi over divisive politics
  • He said that the state would be better off only if the "wicked" people in power at the Centre are bid goodbye
  • He alleged govt of not deciding on the Krishna river water bifurcation since 2014

Hyderabad: Continuing his tirade against the NDA government at the Centre, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday accused them of playing 'divisive politics' and attempting to dislodge non-BJP governments in the country. He said the country and state would be better off only if the "wicked" people in power at the Centre are bid goodbye.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Integrated Offices Complex of Ranga Reddy district here, he alleged that the union government has not decided on Telangana's share in Krishna river water post bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

"We will be better in all ways only if we drive away this inactive, passive government at the Centre. Our Telangana should play an animated role in national politics also in the days to come. Should Telangana play (the role)? Should we raise our fist in national politics? Shall we go ahead?" he asked.

The country will have "expiation only if these wicked people are bid good bye" and the state will also become a 'golden Telangana', he said.

"By playing a vibrant role in national politics, Telangana should also become a partner in the 'maha yagna' that will prove that these people, with religious madness, who trigger an impatience in society by dividing people, who dislodge opposition party governments through undemocratic means have no place in this country," Rao said.

