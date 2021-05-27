हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Will continue serving people even if thousands of PILs filed against me: Gautam Gambhir

Delhi High Court took note that FabiFlu was in short supply at the time when the drug was being distributed by Gambhir.

Will continue serving people even if thousands of PILs filed against me: Gautam Gambhir
File Photo

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha member from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said he will continue to serve the people and save lives even if thousands of PILs are filed against him.

Gambhir`s reaction came after a PIL was filed against him in the Delhi High Court.

Hearing a PIL against the cricketer turned politician in the Delhi High Court on Monday, a division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said, "We are sure he had good intentions..... the way he has gone about it, he has actually done a disservice, unintentionally maybe. This is not done."

The bench took note that FabiFlu was in short supply at the time when the drug was being distributed by Gambhir.

Replying to media queries during a press conference, Gambhir said, "The medicines I distributed were the need of that hour. Not one, even if thousands of PILs are filed against me, I will continue to serve the people and try to save their lives."

"Questions should also be asked why medicines were not available at the shops in Delhi and why there was shortage of hospital beds and oxygen. I joined politics to serve the people which is what I did and will continue to do," Gambhir said.

Gambhir has been distributing oxygen cylinders, concentrators and Covid medicine Fabiflu to people in his constituency and other parts of the national capital. Acting on the High Court direction, the Delhi Police had recorded his statement along with others.

Gambhir said, "I will do everything needed to save lives of the people" and added that humanity is the greatest `Dharma` for me.

The PIL filed by one Deepak Singh sought the lodging of an FIR over the allegations that politicians were able to procure huge quantities of Covid-19 medicines to distribute, and on the other hand patients were running around the city empty-handed.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusGautam GambhirDelhi High Court
Next
Story

Lockdown in West Bengal extended upto June 15

Must Watch

PT8M10S

Bollywood Breaking: Akshay Kumar to support movie crew, BG dancers amid pandemic