Will continue serving people even if thousands of PILs filed against me: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha member from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said he will continue to serve the people and save lives even if thousands of PILs are filed against him.

Gambhir`s reaction came after a PIL was filed against him in the Delhi High Court.

Hearing a PIL against the cricketer turned politician in the Delhi High Court on Monday, a division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said, "We are sure he had good intentions..... the way he has gone about it, he has actually done a disservice, unintentionally maybe. This is not done."

The bench took note that FabiFlu was in short supply at the time when the drug was being distributed by Gambhir.

Replying to media queries during a press conference, Gambhir said, "The medicines I distributed were the need of that hour. Not one, even if thousands of PILs are filed against me, I will continue to serve the people and try to save their lives."

"Questions should also be asked why medicines were not available at the shops in Delhi and why there was shortage of hospital beds and oxygen. I joined politics to serve the people which is what I did and will continue to do," Gambhir said.

Gambhir has been distributing oxygen cylinders, concentrators and Covid medicine Fabiflu to people in his constituency and other parts of the national capital. Acting on the High Court direction, the Delhi Police had recorded his statement along with others.

Gambhir said, "I will do everything needed to save lives of the people" and added that humanity is the greatest `Dharma` for me.

The PIL filed by one Deepak Singh sought the lodging of an FIR over the allegations that politicians were able to procure huge quantities of Covid-19 medicines to distribute, and on the other hand patients were running around the city empty-handed.

