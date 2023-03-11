'Will Meet Centre, ECI To Seek Early Polls, Statehood For Jammu and Kashmir': Farooq Abdullah

Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that a delegation of J&K leaders will leave for Delhi to meet all national political parties and will brief them about the prevailing situation of the UT. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the National Conference chief at his Jammu residence. Leaders of all prominent Opposition parties attended the meeting. Abdullah said that uncertainty prevails in the U/T after the union government abrogated Article 370. "We have decided to meet the Election Commission of India over the delay in conducting elections, we are an integral part of India, so why elections are not being conducted? It’s been years Jammu and Kashmir is not having democratic setup," he said.

Senior Abdullah taking on the BJP-led Center Government said, "if they ( GOI ) are claiming that the situation has improved in J&K, and in May G20 meeting is also planned in the UT, so we don’t understand the delay in conducting assembly elections.” He also said that Prime Minister and Home Minister himself have promised statehood so they should respectfully return it.

He said some burning issues were also discussed like property tax and APTECH taking professional exams. “It is the assembly that has to take a call on property tax or any other tax.” He said youths are on roads demanding justice but no one listens to them."

"We will make national leadership aware of issues like land eviction drives, recruitment scams, and levying taxes. So that they understand our issue and raise it appropriately in the upcoming parliament session," Abdullah further said.

Abdullah alleged that BJP led Government is dividing people on a religious basis. “Hindus are being told that Muslims are against you and Muslims are being told that Hindus are against you. But the fact is that it’s a secular state and it will remain secular, Kashmir is the crown of India and it will remain the crown of India” he said.

The meeting was attended by CPI (M) JK secretary M Y Taragami, JK Congress Chief Viqar Rasool Wani, and PDP leader Amrik Singh Reen. National Panther’s Party Leader, Harshdev Singh, AAP leader Taranjit Singh Tony, JK Shiv Sena President Manish Sahwany.

Later, Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti joined a candlelight vigil in Jammu as job aspirants protest against JKSSB. Those Job aspirants are protesting for the last few days in Jammu against JKSSB's decision to hire an APTECH firm to conduct professional exams.