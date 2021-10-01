हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Withdraw farm laws, resume talks with farmers: What Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi told PM Modi

Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The issue of farmers protest was one of the key topics of discussion    

Pics: Twitter/@PMOIndia

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Punjab crisis and turmoil in the state Congress, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital. "Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the PMO India had  also tweeted.

This was Channi's first meeting with Modi after becoming chief minister. The issue of farmers protest was one of the key topics of discussion. Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders against three farm laws since November last year and have been demanding the legislations be repealed.

 

Modi-Channi

"I asked the PM to resolve the matter of farmers' protest and resume dialogue with the protesting farmers. I demanded that the three laws should be withdrawn," Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said after meeting PM Modi in Delhi.

He added, "I also requested the PM that the Kartarpur Corridor, which was closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, should be reopened at the earlies."

The delay in the paddy procurement was also on the agenda at the meeting, sources said.

(With Agency inputs)

