topStoriesenglish2580956
NewsIndia
WOMAN DELIVERS BABY

Woman Delivers Baby On New Delhi Railway Station, Passengers Help

"Muneem promptly reached the spot and requested two women passengers for help. They covered the pregnant woman with the help of a blanket. An ambulance and medical staff were requisitioned through the railway channels," said Hareesh HP, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways unit).

Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 06:13 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Woman Delivers Baby On New Delhi Railway Station, Passengers Help

A woman delivered a baby at New Delhi railway station platform with the help of police and two passengers, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, on Monday, head constable Muneem was on patrolling on platform 15-16 of New Delhi railway station when at around 6.50 p.m, one Mukesh sought help as his pregnant wife Kavita Kumari, a resident of Mayapuri, had gone into labour.

"Muneem promptly reached the spot and requested two women passengers for help. They covered the pregnant woman with the help of a blanket. An ambulance and medical staff were requisitioned through the railway channels," said Hareesh HP, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways unit).

"The woman delivered a baby girl before Dr Pawan Kumar arrived from the Northern Railway hospital. The woman and the newborn were shifted to the Railway Hospital where both -- the mother and child -- are safe and healthy," said the DCP.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011