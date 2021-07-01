Work to improve image of police, increase public contact: Amit Shah tells IPS officers

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (July 1) advised the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to work towards improving the image of the police and to enhance communication with the public.

Shah was addressing the 72nd batch of IPS officers through video conferencing. He said that there are allegations against police about taking "no action" or taking "extreme action", hence they should work towards taking "just action".

“Just action means natural action and police should understand the law and do the right thing,” Shah said, according to a statement released by the home ministry.

"Communication and sensitivity is necessary to improve the image of the police, that is why there is a need to sensitise all police persons as well as increase communication and public contact," he said.

Stressing that it is very difficult to gather information about crime without public contact, the home minister said that the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police should go to tehsils and villages and meet people and stay with them overnight to enhance communication.

They should also interact with the people living under the jurisdiction of important police stations in their area, he said.

Shah also said that officers of the All India Services, especially IPS officers, should stay away from publicity.

The home minister told the young police officers to work carefully as they will have the key responsibility of maintaining law and order and ensuring criminal justice system and a little haste in it can do injustice to someone.

