New Delhi: On the occasion of World Environment Day 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 5, 2022) attended a programme on ‘Save Soil Movement’ and stated that India's forest cover grew by over 20,000 sq km in the last eight years. Sharing the dais alongside Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, PM Modi said that today, India has achieved 10% ethanol blending in petrol, five months ahead of its target.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India's efforts to protect the environment are multi-dimensional even though its role in climate change is "negligible".

"Earlier, our farmers were not aware of soil health. To overcome this problem, a huge campaign was launched to give soil health cards to the farmers in the country. In this year's Budget, we've announced natural farming along the Ganga river corridor will be promoted," PM Modi said.

Speaking at a programme on ‘Save Soil Movement’. @cpsavesoil https://t.co/YRYC1vWEsw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2022

Stating that developed nations are responsible for the largest carbon emissions, Prime Minister Modi said the various campaigns launched by the Centre as part of India`s multi-faceted efforts are contributing to the conservation of the environment.

"Many government schemes carry the message of environment conservation. Be it Swachh Bharat Mission, Namai Gange, or One Sun, One Grid. India`s efforts are multi-faceted. Developed nations are responsible for the largest carbon emissions," he said.

The ‘Save Soil Movement’ is a global movement to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it. The movement was started by Sadhguru in March 2022, who had embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries.

Later in the day, he will also launch a global initiative ‘Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement’ on Sunday (June 5, 2022). During the video conferencing event which is scheduled to begin at 6 pm, Prime Minister Modi will also deliver a keynote address during the programme.

"The launch will initiate ‘LiFE Global Call for Papers’ inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities & research institutions etc to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment conscious lifestyle," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The programme will also witness the participation of Bill Gates, Co-Chairman Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Lord Nicholas Stern, Climate Economist; Prof. Cass Sunstein, Author of Nudge Theory; Aniruddha Dasgupta, CEO and President World Resources Institute; Inger Andersen, UNEP Global Head; Achim Steiner, UNDP Global Head and David Malpass, World Bank President, among others," the PMO added.

Tomorrow, 5th June is marked as #WorldEnvironmentDay. At 6 PM, the LiFE global movement will be launched. This movement seeks to encourage practices that further sustainable living and environmentally friendly development. https://t.co/0Uqipvn9Xl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2022

It is pertinent to note that the idea of LiFE was introduced by the Prime Minister during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in 2021. The idea promotes an environment-conscious lifestyle that focuses on 'mindful and deliberate utilisation' instead of 'mindless and destructive consumption'.