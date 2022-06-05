हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Environment Day 2022

World Environment Day 2022: India's forest cover grew by over 20k sq km in last 8 years, says PM Narendra Modi at 'Save Soil Movement' event

While attending the ‘Save Soil Movement’ programme alongside Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, PM Modi said that today, India has achieved 10% ethanol blending in petrol, five months ahead of its target.

World Environment Day 2022: India&#039;s forest cover grew by over 20k sq km in last 8 years, says PM Narendra Modi at &#039;Save Soil Movement&#039; event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at ‘Save Soil Movement’ programme

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Environment Day 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 5, 2022) attended a programme on ‘Save Soil Movement’ and stated that India's forest cover grew by over 20,000 sq km in the last eight years. Sharing the dais alongside Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, PM Modi said that today, India has achieved 10% ethanol blending in petrol, five months ahead of its target.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India's efforts to protect the environment are multi-dimensional even though its role in climate change is "negligible".

"Earlier, our farmers were not aware of soil health. To overcome this problem, a huge campaign was launched to give soil health cards to the farmers in the country. In this year's Budget, we've announced natural farming along the Ganga river corridor will be promoted," PM Modi said.

Stating that developed nations are responsible for the largest carbon emissions, Prime Minister Modi said the various campaigns launched by the Centre as part of India`s multi-faceted efforts are contributing to the conservation of the environment.

"Many government schemes carry the message of environment conservation. Be it Swachh Bharat Mission, Namai Gange, or One Sun, One Grid. India`s efforts are multi-faceted. Developed nations are responsible for the largest carbon emissions," he said.

The ‘Save Soil Movement’ is a global movement to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it. The movement was started by Sadhguru in March 2022, who had embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries. 

Later in the day, he will also launch a global initiative ‘Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement’ on Sunday (June 5, 2022). During the video conferencing event which is scheduled to begin at 6 pm, Prime Minister Modi will also deliver a keynote address during the programme.

"The launch will initiate ‘LiFE Global Call for Papers’ inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities & research institutions etc to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment conscious lifestyle," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The programme will also witness the participation of Bill Gates, Co-Chairman Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Lord Nicholas Stern, Climate Economist; Prof. Cass Sunstein, Author of Nudge Theory; Aniruddha Dasgupta, CEO and President World Resources Institute; Inger Andersen, UNEP Global Head; Achim Steiner, UNDP Global Head and David Malpass, World Bank President, among others," the PMO added.

It is pertinent to note that the idea of LiFE was introduced by the Prime Minister during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in 2021. The idea promotes an environment-conscious lifestyle that focuses on 'mindful and deliberate utilisation' instead of 'mindless and destructive consumption'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
World Environment Day 2022World Environment DayPM Narendra ModiNarendra Modi
Next
Story

Bihar: Sadar Hospital doctors use smartphone flashlight to treat patients amid power cut

Must Watch

PT2M42S

Namaste India: Russia's air strikes in Donbass