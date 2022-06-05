World Environment 2022: The World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 of each year with the aim to mark the importance of nature and raise awareness for its protection. World Environment Day programme is United Nations' principal platform to raise awareness on issues that are threats to the environment. Each year, the program is organised around a specific theme to mark the importance of the day.

World Environment 2022: History

World Environment Day (June 5) was established in 1972 by the United Nations (UN) at the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment followed by the first celebration to mark the day in 1974 in the US with the theme – only one Earth.

It’s #WorldEnvironmentDay! Let’s all celebrate the beauty of our natural world and all of the amazing benefits it brings us. There is #OnlyOneEarth pic.twitter.com/quiLlUmrok — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) June 5, 2022

World Environment 2022: Theme for the year

Each year, world environment day is celebrated with a specific theme that depicts the motto of the celebration. This year World Environment Day is celebrated with the "Only One Earth" theme which was also the first-ever theme and the programme is hosted by Sweden.

#WorldEnvironmentDay My SandArt at Puri beach in India with message “

We have #OnlyOneEarth & we need to take care of her not just for us but also for our future generations. “ pic.twitter.com/x28G3kH5Oh — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 4, 2022

The theme highlights the fragility of the planet and is designed to re-enforce the idea that the Earth is humanity’s only home.

World Environment 2022: Significance of the day

World Environment Day is a platform for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, overpopulation, global warming, sustainable consumption and wildlife crime.

The day aims to focus on the importance of the environment and to remind people that nature should not be taken for granted.

World Environment 2022: Top 3 quotes to mark the day

1. "If humanity has to live for a long time, you have to think like the Earth, act as the Earth and be the Earth because that is what you are" – Sadhguru

2. "The environment is everything that isn't me" – Albert Einstein

3. "Our planet's alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action" – Leonardo DiCaprio

