World food day 2020: Top 5 mouth-watering street foods in India

World Food Day 2020: October 16 is celebrated internationally in honour of the date of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in 1945. FAO is a UN organisation that leads international efforts to defeat hunger.

World Food Day is a day that reminds us to take a step to ensure that no one sleeps hungry near us. So, here we got you a pocket-friendly plan on how can you help those in need of food and make World Food Day's motive successful.

Indian streets are filled with food vendors be it any state or city. Every state has there own style of delicacies which people enjoy having at any time of the day. The best thing about Indian street foods is they are cheap yet mouth-watering.

Here bringing you the list of top 5 street food across India:

Vada Pao: It is the Indian version of burger and the most popular road side food loved mostly found in the streets of Maharashtra. Vada Pao is the favorite and ultimate staple food product, which is made with a fried potato dumpling called batata vada in the middle of bun – Pav. Condiments like chutneys and fried green chilies are added for better taste. Some other street food similra to Vadav pao are Misal Pav, Pav Bhaji, and Kande Pohe.

Chole bhature: A food that will make you forget to count calories. Capital city of India is the best place to enjoy street foods in India as it offers them in plenty. You can find an array of roadside food stalls. Chole bhature is a popular Punjabi dish but loved by maximum people of India. Chole bhature is a popular breakfast item and can be found any road side food-stall and even restaurants.

Litti Chokha: It is the most famous dish and the soul food of states like Bihar, Jharkhand and East Utter Pradesh. Litti looks like baati of Rajasthan but differ in taste due to its recipe. The dough is stuffed with grinded gram nut flour and grilled on fire. Chokha is made of potato, brinjal and tomato. The combination is ideal for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Don’t miss to taste this wonderful street food of Patna.

Idli- Sambhar: It is the most preferred South Indian dish, which is light and delicious in taste. It is commonly served as breakfast item and along with peanut or coconut chutney. In Chennai, you can see many stalls selling Idli-Sambhar that tastes really good. Vada Sambhar, Dosa and Upma are some other street foods of Chennai.

Kachori: It is street food famous all over North India. Kachori is a real delight for foodies, which comes in a variety. It is equally popular among locals and tourists. Each of them is super delicious in taste.

So, if you are planning to go out on street, do enjoy the delicacies and try offering the same to some needy. Happy World Food Day!