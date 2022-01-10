World Hindi Day 2022: Why is January 10 celebrated as Vishwa Hindi Divas?

New Delhi: World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Divas is celebrated every year on January 10 to mark the first World Hindi Conference that was held in 1975. It is celebrated across the world to promote the use of the Hindi language.

The first World Hindi Conference was held in Nagpur on January 10 in 1975.

In a meeting of the follow-up committee on the World Hindi Conference held on June 8 in 2005, it was decided to commemorate January 10 as World Hindi Day every year.

Accordingly, World Hindi Day was celebrated for the first time on January 10 in 2006.

विश्व हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर दुनिया के कोने-कोने में फैले हिंदी भाषा प्रेमियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। हिंदी न केवल सरल, समृद्ध और सुगम भाषाओं में से एक है, हिंदी भारत को एक सूत्र में पिरोने वाली भाषा भी है। आइए, हिंदी के प्रयोग के साथ अपनी मातृभाषा को भी महत्व देने का संकल्प लें। pic.twitter.com/5YbSgyBfCU — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 10, 2022

How are World Hindi Day and National Hindi Divas different?

India also celebrates National Hindi Divas on September 14. It, however, is different from World Hindi Day as National Hindi Divas is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as an official language of India by the Constituent Assembly.

Hindi reportedly has over 260 million native speakers and is the fourth most-spoken first language in the world.

