Yogi Adityanath government plans to give Ramayan-era monuments in Ayodhya a facelift - Details here

Ayodhya: The Yogi Adityanath government is planning to give a major facelift to all the Ramayan-era structures and places in Uttar Pradesh`s Ayodhya. The state government has roped in a Delhi-based architect for surveying all historic places in the district to identify Ramayan-era structures. The Delhi-based architect Antara Sharma, along with her team members, has surveyed historic water bodies, mutts, and temples in Ayodhya. According to the district administration officials, more than 60 such water bodies, temples, and mutts have been identified during this survey. The team is also taking help from local historians to collect details of Ramayan-era structures for the facelift.

According to R.P. Yadav, Regional Tourism Officer, Ayodhya, the government wants to preserve the historic monuments of Ayodhya. Through this survey, all such structures will be identified, he added. After the survey, the Ayodhya administration will act according to the state government`s instructions, said a senior official of the Ayodhya administration.

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has also identified 11 historic structures places inside the Ram Janmabhoomi campus that will be preserved and restored in their original form.

Among these 11 historic places are Kuber Tila, Sita Koop, Sita Rasoi and Nal, Neel, Angad, and Sugreev Tila. The Kuber Tila is also hailed as a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity.

According to Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Trust, these 11 places will be preserved and restored. The Trust has decided to rope in experts for the restoration of these structures.

"Eleven structures have been identified at Ram Janmabhoomi campus. All of them will be restored to their original form. The Trust will rope in experts for their restoration," said Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust.

(With inputs from IANS)