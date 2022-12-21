Pathaan controversy: Ayodhya seer says 'will BURN Shah Rukh Khan ALIVE' amid 'Besharam Rang' song row

NEW DELHI: The controversy over Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ refuses to die down and now a prominent seer from the holy city Ayodhya has waded into the controversy over the song 'Besharam Rang' in the movie also starring actress Deepika Padukone. According to media reports, Mahant Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhavni has said that he would burn Shah Rukh Khan alive if he ever met him.

Paramhans Acharya added that the saffron colour has been insulted in the ‘Besharam Rang’ song. "People of our Sanatan Dharma are protesting continuously regarding this. Today we have burnt the poster of Shahrukh Khan. If I get to meet the film Jihadi Shah Rukh Khan, I will burn him alive," the seer said.

The seer did not stop at that and went on to say that if ‘Pathaan’ film was released in theatres, he would set them on fire. Paramhans Acharya also appealed to people to boycott ‘Pathaan`. Earlier, the priest of Hanuman Garhi, Mahant Raju Das, had also protested against the film.

Nationwide Protests Against ‘Pathaan’

The right-wing outfit Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has strongly objected to Deepika Padukone's saffron outfit and some scenes in the song of 'Pathan'. The group demanded immediate changes in the film. The VHP, an organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), expressed displeasure over the colour of Padukone's outfit. The organisation objected to the title of the song 'Besharam Rang' and said that the Hindu society would never accept such a film.

Case Registered Against Pathaan's Cast In Mumbai

In more trouble for the makers and the cast of Pathaan, a written complaint, seeking registration of an FIR in connection with actress Deepika Padukone's use of saffron bikini in the 'Besharam Rang' song, has been received by the Mumbai Police. The complaint was filed on Saturday against the producer, director and lead actor-actress of the film for deliberately using saffron color to hurt the religious sentiments of people and hurt the Hindu religion, a Sakinaka Police Station official said.

'Will Ban Release of ‘Pathan’ in MP'

Raising strong objections to actor Deepika Padukone's costume in the 'Besharam' song of film Pathaan, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said if certain scenes are not "corrected", the state government will consider what to do about its screening.

Mishra also alleged that Padukone has been a supporter of the "Tukde Tukde gang”. The MP Home Minister said the costumes seen in the Besharam song are "highly objectionable" and it is clearly visible that this song was filmed out of a "contaminated mentality".

"I would request to correct the scenes and her (Padukone's) costumes (in the song), otherwise whether this film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not will be a question to be considered,” Mishra had said.