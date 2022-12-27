topStoriesenglish
Yogi Adityanath govt to organise 'gram chaupal' in UP to solve villagers' problems, first one to be held in Varanasi

Confirming the news on Twitter, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said it is an effort to find a solution to the problem of villagers in the village itself. He also informed about attending the first chaupal in Varanasi.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is going to organise a 'gram chaupal' every Friday. The Uttar Pradesh Rural Development Department will organise the chaupal to solve the problems of villagers, with the first one to be held in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi on December 30. Confirming the news on Twitter, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is also the minister for Rural Development, said it is an effort to find a solution to the problem of villagers in the village itself. He also informed about attending the first chaupal in Kashi.

"Every Friday, the Rural Development Department will organise Gram Chaupal. The 'Sri Ganesh' will be from Kashi's beloved MP Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, Baba Vishwanath ji's Dham Kashi (Varanasi)on December 30 Friday. I will remain present in the chaupal. Village problem-solution in the village," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

