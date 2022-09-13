'You are a lady, do not touch my body,' shouts Suvendu Adhikari at lady constables

Kolkata: BJP`s march to the West Bengal secretariat` against various issues of corruption on Tuesday afternoon received a setback much before its beginning as one of the three arms of the party heading towards the state secretariat of Nabanna led by the leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, was deactivated by huge police force much ahead of the secretariat.

The arm led by Adhikari and the party Lok Sabha member, Locket Chatterjee was stopped by a huge police contingent at the entry point to Vidyasagar Bridge, popularly known as Second Hooghly Bridge, that connects Kolkata to Mandirtala in the adjacent Howrah district, where the state secretariat of Nabanna is placed. After an initial altercation with the police officers presents there, both Suvendu Adhikari and Locket Chatterjee were arrested and put in the prison van.

Adhikari alleged that the women police personnel were specially and deliberately deputed to handle him. Adhikari was also seen shouting at the women police personnel trying to put him in a prison van. "You are a lady. Do not touch my body," Adhikari was heard shouting.

Later both Adhikari and Chatterjee were taken to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar in central Kolkata. Adhikari has threatened to tap the legal doors over the development.

"This not the way to behave with the leader of the opposition. The lady constables were constantly pushing me and they were doing this following the instructions of three IPS officers namely Gyanwant Singh, Akash Magaria and Suryapratap Yadav," Adhikari said.

Incidentally, chief minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday is out of Kolkata for a three-day official visit to East Midnapore and West Midnapore districts. Ridiculing her decision to stay out of Kolkata, Adhikari said that the chief minister has deputed the entire police force to stop the BJP rally. "She has done this by fleeing out of Kolkata," Adhikari said.

Ridiculing Adhikari, state urban development & municipal affairs minister and Kolkata mayor, Firhad Hakim said that the leader of the opposition is resorting to such theatrics, understanding that his party has no mass base in West Bengal. "In BJP, there are only leaders and no workers. So, a party without any workers can never generate mass support. BJP is a worthless party which is surviving just by using some central agencies," Hakim said.