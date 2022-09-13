'You are a Shudra, prostitute's son till you remain a Hindu': DMK leader A Raja spews venom against Hinduism

Chennai: DMK leader and former Union Minister, A Raja has made controversial remarks against the Hindu religion while addressing a public gathering, triggering a strong response from the BJP. While addressing the gathering organised by the Dravidar Kazhagam, Raja said, "Who is a Hindu? We should have the right to assert... We don`t wish to be Hindus, why are you keeping me as a Hindu?

"I haven`t seen any religion like this. Lingayats in Karnataka are petitioning the Supreme Court saying that their way of worship and religious principles are different. They are asking themselves not to be declared Hindu. But what is the Supreme Court saying? The Supreme Court is saying that if you aren`t a Christian, Muslim, or Persian, you have to be a Hindu. Is there any other country having such cruelty?” he added.

"You are a shudra till you remain a Hindu. You`re the son of a prostitute till you remain a shudra. You are a Panchaman (Dalit) till you remain a Hindu. You`re an untouchable till you remain a Hindu. How many of you wish to stay as children of prostitutes? How many of you wish to remain untouchables? Only if we are vocal about these questions, it will become elemental in breaking Sanathana (Sanatana Dharma)," the DMK leader said.

Speaking at the event, A Raja said, "All individual institutions like Election commission, CBI, Supreme Court, Enforcement Directorate and even Parliament are being captive to this government. To show the truth, Viduthalai Magazine is much needed. Secularism, socialistic, and sovereign republic are what it has been said about India in the Constitution.”

A Raja’s remarks evoked a sharp response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Taking to Twitter, Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai said, "Sorry state of political discourse in Tamil Nadu. DMK MP has yet again spewed hatred against one community with the sole aim of appeasing others. Very very unfortunate mindset of these political leaders who think they own Tamil Nadu."

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Sreenivasan, who is also an MLA from Coimbatore, also tweeted, "DMK MP A Raja has insulted the women and Hindus on numerous occasions. This time too he has spewed venom stating that Shudras are children of prostitutes and they will remain so until they remain in Hinduism."