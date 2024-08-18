Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2779712https://zeenews.india.com/india/young-woman-raped-by-unknown-biker-after-hitchhiking-in-bengaluru-2779712.html
NewsIndia
RAPE

Young Woman, Returning From Party, Raped By Biker Who Gave Her Lift In Bengaluru

The assault took place as the woman was returning home to Hebbagodi after attending a get-together in Koramangala.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 06:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Young Woman, Returning From Party, Raped By Biker Who Gave Her Lift In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A tragic incident occurred in Bengaluru where a young woman, a final-year degree student at a local college, was allegedly sexually assaulted in the early hours of Sunday by an unknown biker from whom she had hitchhiked a ride. The assault took place as the woman was returning home to Hebbagodi after attending a get-together in Koramangala. The Bengaluru police have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation to apprehend the suspect.

According to the Additional Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Raman Gupta, the woman, who is a final year degree student in a city college, was returning home to Hebbagodi after a get-together in Koramangala. "A man from whom she had taken a ‘lift’ made a criminal assault and raped her. We have registered a rape case and started an investigation," Gupta told reporters here. He said prima facie it appeared she had gone for a get-together in Koramangala.

"There is only one suspect. The man who gave her a lift is suspected to be the rapist and our investigations are on," the officer said. According to Gupta, he and other police officers visited the spot and spoke to the victim and her relatives. "We gathered all the information and have formed five teams. We are carrying out the investigation further and soon the culprit will be arrested," he added. 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case
DNA Video
DNA: NASA astronaut shares video of International Space Station
DNA Video
DNA: Is role of 'former principal' suspicious in Kolkata doctor rape-murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Government's ultimatum on madrasas!
DNA Video
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Jizya tax' imposed on Hindus in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Elections will be held in three phases in J&K amidst terrorists challenge
DNA Video
DNA: Danger of new virus in the world, reaches Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Weight loss - How did Khalid lose 567 kg?