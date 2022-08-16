NewsIndia
BOBBY KATARIA

YouTuber Bobby Kataria in BIG TROUBLE! THIS HAPPENED after Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Tweet

According to information, on August 13, Jasbir Singh, Manager Legal and Company Affairs of SpiceJet, filed a complaint with the IGI Airport Police Station and requested action against Balwant Kataria alias Boby Kataria for violation of security and safety measures on-board the Dubai-Delhi flight SG-706 on January 21.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 04:52 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

YouTuber Bobby Kataria in BIG TROUBLE! THIS HAPPENED after Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Tweet

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Bobby Kataria for violating safety and security measures by smoking a cigarette inside an aircraft. Kataria himself had uploaded a video on his social media account where he was seen with a lighter and smoking a cigarette on-board a SpiceJet flight.

According to information, on August 13, Jasbir Singh, Manager Legal and Company Affairs of SpiceJet, filed a complaint with the IGI Airport Police Station and requested action against Balwant Kataria alias Boby Kataria for violation of security and safety measures on-board the Dubai-Delhi flight SG-706 on January 21.

"KatariaAhad uploaded pictures and videos from his social media accounts wherein he was seen with a lighter and smoking a cigarette on-board SpiceJet flight. The video was shot at SG-706, on January 21. Hence action should be taken against them," read the complaint.

The police said that on the basis of complaint a case was filed on August 15 under section 3(1)(C ) of "The Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act 1982" at PS IGI Airport.

Last week, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had directed the concerned authorities to probe the incident.

Responding to a video on Twitter, Scindia said: "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour."

Live Tv

Bobby KatariaBobby Kataria FIRFIR Bobby KatariaBobby Kataria cigerrette in flight

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: When will decisive battle against familism happen?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the side effects of family-based parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is crime against women not stopping?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of salute from Indigenous Howitzer Cannon
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What is the most bothersome problem for Indians?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?