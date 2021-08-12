हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Elon Musk

Elon Musk sells 6 Californian mansions, moves into tiny 37 sqmt house costing $50,000

Elon Musk sells 6 Californian mansions, moves into tiny 37 sqmt house costing $50,000

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, one of the world's richest man, who could afford to live anywhere and in any sort of lavish home he wanted, has moved into a 37-square-meter tiny flat-pack house. The 37-square-meter prefab house in Boca Chica, Texas, where his SpaceX headquarters are located, is priced at $50,000.

Also read: Take a tour of Elon Musk's tiny flat-pack house, the pictures are jaw-dropping!

As per reports in the media, Musk delivered on a vow to exit California, selling all physical possessions, including six Californian mansions.

"My primary home is literally a $50k house in Boca Chica/Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It's kinda awesome though," Musk said earlier in a tweet. "Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen someday," he continued.

The Casita is an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) made by housing startup company Boxabl that is only about 37 square meters. The foldable prefabricated homes are towed into the site and assembled in just one day, popping out a fully-equipped interior.

As per the Boxabil website, the tiny house comes with some real cool amenities a Full-Size Kitchen (that hosts a Large Fridge, Double Sink With a View, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave and Shaker Cabinetry), Bathroom (with Deep shower/tub, Vessel sink, Large counter, Backlit Mirror and Sliding Glass Barn Door), 375 sq ft Living room (with Huge Doors & Windows, Wide Plank Composite Flooring, Built-In Ironing Center, Washer/Dryer, Heating & Air) and promises Ultra-Low Utility Bills.

Tags:
Elon MuskBoxabl
