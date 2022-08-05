NewsBusinessInternational Business
IRAN

Women can't appear in advertisements, THIS country issues ban after controversial and "indecent" ice cream ad --Watch

The advertisement has reportedly irked the Iranian clerics, who have also urged the government to sue local ice cream manufacturer Domino that showed the controversial ad. The ice cream commercial is reportedly seen as an "insult" to "women's values" and defies "public decency".

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 02:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Women can't appear in advertisements, THIS country issues ban after controversial and

New Delhi: An ice cream advertisement showing a woman in loose Hijab with an allusive reference as she bites into a Magnum ice cream has stirred a major controversy in Iran. This has led the Iran's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance to issue a ban on displaying of women in all advertisements and commercials.

Watch the Iranian Magnum ice cream advertisement here:

The advertisement has reportedly irked the Iranian clerics, who have also urged the government to sue local ice cream manufacturer Domino that showed the controversial ad. The ice cream commercial is reportedly seen as an "insult" to "women's values" and defies "public decency".

In a letter to Iran's art and cinema schools, the Iran's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has reportedly said that women are no longer allowed to feature in adverts, citing the "hijab and chastity rules".

As the 1979 Islamic Revolution took hold, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini ordered female civil servants to wear the chador which later became mandatory for all women in Iran.

However, over the last couple of years, dozens of Iranian women have been detained for protesting the mandatory wearing of the hijab as the country.

Live Tv

IranMagnum ice creamIce cream

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'Tiranga Politics'
DNA Video
DNA: Attempt to change 'Demography' in Nepal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?