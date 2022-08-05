New Delhi: An ice cream advertisement showing a woman in loose Hijab with an allusive reference as she bites into a Magnum ice cream has stirred a major controversy in Iran. This has led the Iran's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance to issue a ban on displaying of women in all advertisements and commercials.

Watch the Iranian Magnum ice cream advertisement here:

The body responsible for "enjoining right and forbidding evil" in the Islamic Republic of Iran has filed a lawsuit against the Iranian ice-cream manufacturer Domino over two controversial commercials, which it says are "against public decency" and "insult women's values."

The advertisement has reportedly irked the Iranian clerics, who have also urged the government to sue local ice cream manufacturer Domino that showed the controversial ad. The ice cream commercial is reportedly seen as an "insult" to "women's values" and defies "public decency".

In a letter to Iran's art and cinema schools, the Iran's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has reportedly said that women are no longer allowed to feature in adverts, citing the "hijab and chastity rules".

As the 1979 Islamic Revolution took hold, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini ordered female civil servants to wear the chador which later became mandatory for all women in Iran.

However, over the last couple of years, dozens of Iranian women have been detained for protesting the mandatory wearing of the hijab as the country.