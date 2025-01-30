Harnessing Renewable Power: Floating Solar Power by a Giant

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a global leader in renewable energy solutions, continues to push the boundaries of engineering innovation. Following its selection as the EPC contractor for the world’s first 24/7 solar PV and battery storage gigascale project in Abu Dhabi, L&T has demonstrated its expertise in floating solar technology with the successful commissioning of a 90 MW floating solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh, India.

A Landmark in Floating Solar Energy

The Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Plant, part of a 600 MW floating solar park on the Narmada River, is India’s largest initiative in floating solar energy. This government-backed project, executed under SJVN Green Energy Ltd, aims to strengthen India’s commitment to renewable energy. The first phase targets 278 MW, of which L&T has delivered a substantial 90 MW. L&T was responsible for design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and a three-year operation and maintenance contract.

Engineering Marvel on Water

Covering 2.12 square kilometres, the floating plant comprises over 2 lakh monocrystalline bifacial PV modules supported by 4.2 lakh high-density polyethylene (HDPE) floats. The innovative solar islands, measuring 300 × 200 metres, are anchored at 187 points with helical and rock-bolt systems, ensuring stability against fluctuating water levels.

The project also features floating inverter barges, fabricated using fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) pontoons, providing enhanced durability and operational reliability.

Overcoming Complex Challenges

Deploying a large-scale solar plant on water presented significant challenges. The presence of submerged obstructions such as dead trees and electric poles from the dam’s construction posed major hurdles. A specialized team of divers, led by a former naval officer, conducted underwater preparations, clearing obstacles and securing anchor placements.

Additionally, customised hydraulic drilling equipment was used to ensure the firm embedding of anchors into the reservoir bed. The mooring and anchoring of solar arrays in deep waters required L&T to adopt cutting-edge engineering solutions.

Prioritising Safety with DiGi Tokens

Ensuring worker safety was a top priority. Over 300 workers received extensive training in activity-specific protocols. Safety measures included life jackets with whistles, sun-protected boats, and a real-time personnel tracking system called DiGi Tokens. This system monitored entry and exit logs, enabling rapid response to emergencies or unauthorised access.

Detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were established for various risks, including drowning, fire hazards, and wildlife encounters. Regular mock rescue drills further enhanced preparedness. These efforts resulted in 0.717 million safe man-hours, with an external safety audit by Bureau Veritas scoring above 85%.