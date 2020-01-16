Five Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists planning major terror strike on January 26 arrested in J&K

SRINAGAR: In a major breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a terror module linked to Pakistan-backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. Five terrorists linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module were also arrested by the J&K Police.

The operation was conducted after receiving specific inputs that some JeM operatives were planning a major terror attack on fast approaching Republic Day - January 26.

Those arrested have been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal, Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla alias Imran of Asaar Colony Hazaratbal, Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura and Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal.

Those arrested are:-Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal,Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal,Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla @ Imran of Asaar Colony Hazaratbal,Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura & Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) January 16, 2020

The arrested JeM operatives revealed that the module had earlier carried out two grenade attacks - one in Hazratbal - on the security forces.

Live TV

A large cache of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from them which includes - gelatin rods/sticks 143, secondary explosives 07, silencer 01, detonators 42, body vest laden with explosives and ball bearings 01, walkie talkie with remote trigger of IED - 01, CD drive - 01 partially damaged, desi small firearm - 01.

Hammer (Engraved with MMT sold seal on it) -01, HiW(Hi-Waote) batteries - 03, battery charger - 01,on-off switch - 01, pouch - 01, coils -03, expolsive type material - 03 packets, ruck sack bag (American Tourister) - 01, tape rolls - 04 and Nitric acid bottle 2.5 litres - 01.

The arrested JeM terrorists are being interrogated for more information.

The development holds significance in the ake of intelligence warning that LeT, JeM were plotting a terrorist attack in India with help from Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

The intelligence sources had revealed that Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) general secretary Aamir Hamza, along with LeT and JeM commanders, met JeM chief Masood Azhar's brother Maulana Omar in Bahawalpur of Punjab province in Pakistan.

Both the JeM and Let have devised a strategy to launch an attack, the intelligence sources claimed.

Earlier, sources in the Delhi Police had claimed that the ISI was plotting a terrorist attack either in Delhi or Gujarat ahead of Republic Day (January 26).