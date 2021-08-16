Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply for Territorial Army Officer post with salary upto 1.77 lakh here, check details

New Delhi: The Indian Army has invited applications for the posts of officers under the Territorial Army. Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment drive of the army can do so by visiting the official website- jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.

The interested and eligible candidates need to note that the last date to apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2021 is August 19, 2021.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Post- Territorial Army Officer

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Start Date to Apply Online: July 20, 2021

Last Date for Apply Online: August 19, 2021

Exam Date: September 26, 2021

Read complete notification here

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates should be between 18 to 42 years of age.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs. 200/- towards the application fee.

Direct link to apply for Indian Army recruitment here

To know more about the Selection process and salary details for Indian Army Recruitment 2021 click here

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should have done graduation degree in any subject from any recognized university.

