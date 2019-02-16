हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live: NIA suspects explosives used in Awantipora attack smuggled from across border

Tap here for the live updates on Pulwama attack:

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 16, 2019 - 09:19
Comments |

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government has called an all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss what could be the country's possible response to Thursday's deadliest suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 troopers were killed and several others critically injured.

PHOTO GALLERY: Nations pays tribute to CRPF martyrs

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 AM at Parliament library. The meeting has been convened by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and invitations have been extended to all major political parties. The parties will be briefed about the attack in Pulwama and the steps being taken by the government so far.

The decision to convene the all-party meeting was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded in J&K and the security forces have been directed to remain vigilant. Curfew has also been imposed in several sensitive areas across the state.

The NIA and NSG investigators have collected forensic samples for credible leads regarding the Pulwama attack. At least seven people have been apprehended by the police and are being examined in connection with the attack.    

Here are the live updates:

16 February 2019, 09:12 AM

The Government has again slammed Pakistan for claiming that it is not aware of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)'s presence on its soil and denying any role in Thursday's worst suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. (READ FULL STORY)

16 February 2019, 08:48 AM

The mortal remains of CRPF jawan Ramesh Yadav have been brought to his native village Tofapur in Varanasi.

16 February 2019, 08:35 AM

Mortal remains of CRPF jawan Rohitash Lamba have been brought to his native place in Govindpura, Jaipur, reports ANI.

 

16 February 2019, 08:32 AM

Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) took out a candlelight march in Leh to pay tribute to CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Pulwama attack.

 

16 February 2019, 08:24 AM

Villagers & family of CRPF personnel Awadhesh Kumar Yadav who lost his life in Pulwama attack on Thursday, mourn his death in UP's Chandauli.

 

16 February 2019, 08:20 AM

The Government of India (GoI) India has slammed Pakistan for claiming that it is not aware of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed's presence on its soil and denying any role in Thursday's worst suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. READ FULL STORY

16 February 2019, 08:17 AM

The meeting will be attended by PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, FM Arun Jaitley and top leaders of other political parties.

16 February 2019, 08:16 AM

The parties will be briefed about the attack in Pulwama and the steps being taken by the government so far.

16 February 2019, 08:15 AM

The meeting has been convened by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and invitations have been extended to all major political parties. 

16 February 2019, 08:15 AM

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 AM at Parliament library.  

16 February 2019, 08:06 AM

In the wake of the attack on the CRPF troopers in J&K's Pulwama on Thursday, the govt has convened an all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss what could be the country's possible response to Pakistan in the wake of the incident which left 40 troopers dead and several others critically injured.

Must Watch

PT6M44S

News50: Watch top 50 news of the day, Feb 16, 2019

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close