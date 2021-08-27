हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
AIIMS Raipur

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Professor posts, check vacancy details here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur has begun the registration process for recruitment for Assistant Professor Posts from August 25, 2021. 

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Professor posts, check vacancy details here
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur has begun the application process for recruitment for Assistant Professor Posts from August 25, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official site of AIIMS Raipur: aiimsraipur.edu.in.

The last date for the online application is September 14, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies of Assistant Professor in the AIIMS Raipur.

Application Fee: The application fee for the General/OBC/EWS category Rs. 1,000/-, for SC/ST category Rs. 800/- is required to be remitted online only.

Candidates can get detailed information about the eligibility criteria and vacancy through the link given below:

DIRECT LINK FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

Duly signed print-out of application form along with, Annexure-I, self-attested photocopies of all the documents related to age, educational qualification, experience, category etc. MUST be sent by Speed/Registered Post/Courier to Recruitment Cell, 2nd floor Medical College Building Gate No-5, AIIMS Raipur, G.E. Road, Tatibandh, Raipur (C.G.) Pin 492099.

