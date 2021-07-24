BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts for 10th, 12th pass here, salary upto 1,12 lakh- Check details

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications for various posts including Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (ASI), Assistant Radio Mechanic (ASI), Constable (Store Man). This BSF recruitment drive will fill over 220 vacancies. The interested and eligible candidates need to note that they can apply for the positions at the official website of BSF- bsf.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the same is July 26, 2021. The candidates can read the official notification of BSF recruitment 2021, before applying for posts through this link:

BSF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details (Total No. of Posts – 220)

SI (Staff Nurse) – 37 Posts

ASI Operation Theater Technician (Group C Post) – 1 Post 1

ASI Laboratory Technician (Group C Post) – 28 Posts

CT (Ward Boy / Ward Girl / Aaya) Group C Post – 9 Posts

HC (Veterinary) Group C Posts – 20 Posts

Constable (Kennelman) Group C Posts – 15 Posts

BSF Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

SI (Staff Nurse) – 21 to 30 Years

ASI Operation Theater Technician (Group C Post) – 20 to 25 Years

ASI Laboratory Technician (Group C Post) – 18 to 25 Years –

CT (Ward Boy / Ward Girl / Aaya) Group C Post – 18 to 23 Years

HC (Veterinary) Group C Post – 18 to 25 Years

Constable (Kennelman) Group C Post – 18 to 25 Years

BSF Recruitment 2021: Salary Details

SI (Staff Nurse) – Level 6 (Rs. 35,400 – Rs. 1,12,400/-)

ASI Operation Theater Technician (Group C Post) – Level 5 (Rs. 29,200 – 92,300/-)

ASI Laboratory Technician (Group C Post) – Level 5 (Rs. 29,200 – 92,300/-)

CT (Ward Boy / Ward Girl / Aya) Group C Posts – Level 3 (Rs. 21,700 – 69,100/-)

HC (Veterinary) Group C Posts – Level 4 (Rs. 25,500 – 81,100/-)

Constable (Kennelman) Group C Post – Level 3 (Rs. 21,700 – 69,100/-)

BSF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

SI (Staff Nurse) – Candidates should have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination as well as a degree/diploma in the General Nursing programme; Must be registered as General Nurse and Midwife with Central or State Nursing Council.

ASI Operation Theater Technician (Group C Post) – Candidate should have passed 12th or equivalent examination with Science subject. Also, Diploma in Operation Technique or Certificate in relevant subject from an institution recognized by the Central or State Government is a must.

ASI Laboratory Technician (Group C Post) – 12th pass or equivalent examination with Science as a subject from a recognized Board or Institute. Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized Institute of Central or State Government is also needed.

CT (Ward Boy / Ward Girl / Aaya) Group C Posts – Candidates must have passed Matriculation or equivalent examination from a recognized Board. Also, two years of work experience in the relevant trade or one-year certificate course from a recognized Industrial Training Institute or Vocational Institute is a must.

HC (Veterinary) Group C Post – 12th class pass from a recognized Board with a minimum one year course in Veterinary Stock Assistant from any recognized board and minimum one-year post qualification experience.

Constable (Kennelman) Group C Post – 10th class pass from a recognized board. Should have two years experience in handling animals from Government Veterinary Hospital or Veterinary College or Dispensary of Government Farm.

