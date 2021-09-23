CRPF Recruitment 2021: Registration ends soon! Apply for Commandant posts, check details here

New Delhi: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will close its application process for Deputy Commandant and Commandants vacancies on Friday (September 24). Interested candidates can apply for their desired post in the next 24 hours.

The recruitment drive will fill up to 11 posts of Deputy Commandant (Engineer) and 2 posts of Commandant (Engineer) in CRPF.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can send their application form along with important documents to the address mentioned below-

Deputy Inspector General (Pers), Directorate General, CRPF, CGO Complex, Block No 1, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Salary

Commandant: Rs 1.23 lakh to Rs 2.15 lakh

Deputy Commandant: Rs 67,700 to Rs 2.08 lakh

It is to be noted that candidates selected for the vacancy of Deputy Commandant (Engineer) can be posted pan-India, while those selected for Commandant (Engineer) will get postings in Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata or Hyderabad.

For eligibility criteria and other details, read the official notification on https://crpf.gov.in/.

