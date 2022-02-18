हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DRDO Recruitment 2022

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Apprentice Posts on rac.gov.in, details here

Interested and eligible can apply for the posts through the official website of RAC - rac.gov.in.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Apprentice Posts on rac.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications from eligible individuals for Graduate Apprentice and Diploma Apprentice posts. DRDO is looking to fill vacancies in Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL). 

Interested and eligible can apply for the posts through the official website of RAC - rac.gov.in. The last date to apply for the same is March 3, 2022.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Important dates 

Last date to submit: March 3, 2022

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Graduate Apprentice: 8 Posts

Diploma Apprentice: 9 Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

Graduate Apprentice: B.Tech. in the concerned subject.

Diploma Apprentice: Diploma in the concerned subject.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected based on their Degree/Diploma marks. Candidates who will be selected would be informed about the same via letter/email.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Salary details  

Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9000

Diploma Apprentice: Rs 8000

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Application process 

Candidates can check the application process here- Check Official Notification Here 

Apply Online for DRDO Recruitment 2022

