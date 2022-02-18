DRDO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Apprentice Posts on rac.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications from eligible individuals for Graduate Apprentice and Diploma Apprentice posts. DRDO is looking to fill vacancies in Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL).
Interested and eligible can apply for the posts through the official website of RAC - rac.gov.in. The last date to apply for the same is March 3, 2022.
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Important dates
Last date to submit: March 3, 2022
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Graduate Apprentice: 8 Posts
Diploma Apprentice: 9 Posts
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Graduate Apprentice: B.Tech. in the concerned subject.
Diploma Apprentice: Diploma in the concerned subject.
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure
Candidates will be selected based on their Degree/Diploma marks. Candidates who will be selected would be informed about the same via letter/email.
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Salary details
Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9000
Diploma Apprentice: Rs 8000
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Application process
Candidates can check the application process here- Check Official Notification Here
Apply Online for DRDO Recruitment 2022