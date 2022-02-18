DRDO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Apprentice Posts on rac.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications from eligible individuals for Graduate Apprentice and Diploma Apprentice posts. DRDO is looking to fill vacancies in Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL).

Interested and eligible can apply for the posts through the official website of RAC - rac.gov.in. The last date to apply for the same is March 3, 2022.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Last date to submit: March 3, 2022

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Graduate Apprentice: 8 Posts

Diploma Apprentice: 9 Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Graduate Apprentice: B.Tech. in the concerned subject.

Diploma Apprentice: Diploma in the concerned subject.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected based on their Degree/Diploma marks. Candidates who will be selected would be informed about the same via letter/email.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9000

Diploma Apprentice: Rs 8000

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Application process

Candidates can check the application process here- Check Official Notification Here

Apply Online for DRDO Recruitment 2022

