FCI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 380 watchmen posts at fciharyana-watch-ward.in, check details here

New Delhi: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications for Watchmen posts in its depots and offices in Haryana. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of FCI at fciharyana-watch-ward.in. 

The deadline to apply for the watchmen vacancies is November 19, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 380 posts. 

FCI recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Unreserved category- 168 posts

EWS category-38 posts

OBC category-102 posts

SC category-72 posts

FCI recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the posts should have passed class 8 (Middle). The Erstwhile Ex-Contractual Security Guards should have passed the 5th Standard.

FCI recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should be between 18 to 25 years of age. 

FCI recruitment 2021: Application fees

Candidates have to pay Rs 250 as application fee during registration. 

FCI recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam as well as Physical Endurance Test (PET)- Qualifying. 

