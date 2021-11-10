हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Hurry! Today is last day to apply for 4,135 posts, go to ibps.in

To be eligible, candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. 

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Hurry! Today is last day to apply for 4,135 posts, go to ibps.in

Recruitment for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, Probationary Officer (IBPS PO), 2021, is going on for 4135 posts. But today, November 10,2021, is the last day to apply for these posts and interested and eligible candidates can visit the official site for the same - ibps.in.  The registration process began on October 20. 

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: To be eligible, candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Online Prelims exams will be held on December 4 and 11, 2021 tentatively. There will be three rounds in recruitment process – Prelims exam, Mains exam and finally the interview round. Candidates should be aged between 20 and 30 years.

Application fee: Candidates belonging to all other category will have to pay  ₹850/- as application fees, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category will have to pay  ₹175/- for the same.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

- Go to the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection – ibps.in.  
- On the homepage, click on the Click on IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 link  
- A new window will open. Either click on New Registration or if you have existing credentails, log in 
- Fill in the details in the application form, upload with necessary documents
- Pay application fee and submit
- Download corfirmation and print a copy of the same for future references.   

Eleven banks are participating in this recruitment process. The highest number of vacancies are in Union Bank of India - 912 vacancies.

