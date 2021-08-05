IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply for 920 vacancies for Executive posts at idbibank.in, details here

New Delhi: IDBI Bank has started its 2021 recruitment process and has invited applications from candidates for various posts. The IDBI bank’s this recruitment drive is for various Executive posts on a contract basis for its different branches. The bank notified that the online application process for recruitment drive 2021 has began on August 4 and the last date to apply is August 18.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of IDBI- idbibank.in. The candidates need to note that the contract will be for a one-year period. The contract will also have a possibility of a two-year extension based on performance, fulfillment of required e-learning certifications and the availability of vacancies.

The IDBI bank will conduct an online examination for the candidates on September 5.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Recruitment: Apply for over 1600 posts, check eligibility, salary and other details

IDBI recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacancies- 920

IDBI recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The candidates must be between the age of 20 to 25 years.

IDBI recruitment: Educational qualification

A candidate must have graduated with a minimum of 55 percent for general and 50 percent for SC/ST/PWD categories from a recognised university.

IDBI recruitment: Application fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category have to pay ₹200 as application fee, while other candidates will have to pay ₹1000 as application fee.

Live TV