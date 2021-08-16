हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for 920 Executive posts on idbibank.in– Check details

New Delhi: IDBI Bank has invited applications from candidates for various posts. This recruitment drive of the IDBI bank is for various Executive posts on a contract basis for its different branches. The bank stated that the online application process for recruitment drive 2021 has begun on August 4 and the last date to apply is August 18.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of IDBI- idbibank.in. The candidates need to note that the contract will be for a one-year period, with a possibility of a two-year extension based on performance, fulfillment of required e-learning certifications and the availability of vacancies.

IDBI recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacancies- 920 

IDBI recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The candidates must be between the age of 20 to 25 years.

IDBI recruitment: Educational qualification

A candidate must have graduated with a minimum of 55 percent for general and 50 percent for SC/ST/PWD categories from a recognised university.

IDBI recruitment: Application fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category have to pay ₹200 as application fee, while other candidates will have to pay ₹1000 as application fee. 

