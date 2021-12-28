Income Tax Department Recruitment: Few days left to apply for seven vacancies at incometaxindia.gov.in, check details

Income Tax Department Recruitment: The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Kerala, has invited applications for the recruitment of meritorious sportspersons in various sports.
According to the notification released at https://incometaxindia.gov.in, the recruitment will be done on two posts namely 'Tax Assistant' and 'Multi-Tasking Staff'.
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details?
- Tax Assistant - 05
- Multi-Tasking Staff - 02
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Eligibility?
- Tax Assistant - Candidates should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.
- Multi-Tasking Staff - Candidates should have a 10th class pass degree or equivalent from a recognized board or university.
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Age limit as on April 1, 2021?
- Tax Assistant - 18 - 27 years.
- Multi-Tasking Staff - 18 - 25 years.
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: How to apply?
The application form duly filled in all respects needed to be submitted in a closed cover super scribed with words -- “Application for recruitment in sports quota in Income Tax Department 2021-22” and sent to the following address --
Deputy Commissioner of Income-Tax (HQ)(Admn.)
O/o the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax, Kerala,
C.R. Building, I.S. Press Road
Kochi 682018.
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Last date?
Candidates need to fill application forms and send them either by post or in-person to reach the above-mentioned address by December 31, 2021 (January 14, 2022, for candidates domiciled in North-Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir).
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Official notification
The application form along with terms and conditions and instructions to the candidates can also be downloaded from the Income Tax Department's official website (www.incometaxindia.gov.in).