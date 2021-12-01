हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: ICG announces 50 vacancies at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, here's all you need to know

Candidates who are interested in registering need to fill an ONLINE application.

Representational Image

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has announced as many as 50 vacancies on its official website at www.joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The Armed Force has offered a career option to young and dynamic Indian Male/Female candidates for various branches as an Assistant Commandant (Group 'A' Gazetted Officer). 

It informed that the registration will be through an ONLINE application and will begin on December 6. www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Scroll down to check all the important details.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • General Duty (Male): 30 Posts
  • Commercial Pilot Entry (CPL-SSA) (Male/Female): 10 Posts
  • Technical (Engineering) (Male): 06 Posts
  • Technical (Electrical) (Male): 04 Posts

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2021: Age limit

  • General Duty: Between 01 July 1997 to 30 June 2001 (Both dates inclusive).
  • Commercial Pilot Entry (CPL-SSA): Between 01 July 1997 to 30 June 2003 (Both dates inclusive).
  • Technical (Engineering): Between 01 July 1997 to 30 June 2001 (Both dates inclusive).
  • Technical (Electrical): Between 01 July 1997 to 30 June 2001 (Both dates inclusive).

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2021: How to apply

  • To fill up the Online Application, the interested candidates need to log on to the website www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in and click on the “opportunities” button. 
  • The candidates then need to select the advertisement for 'Recruitment of Assistant Commandant02/2022 Batch.'
  • The candidates then need to select any one post to be applied from any one of the above-said posts.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Applications for the above said posts will be accepted only 'Online' from 12 PM on December 6 to December 17 up to 5:30 PM. Admit card through www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in will be available for print from December 28 2021 onwards.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2021: Check official advertisement

