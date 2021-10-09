हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IOCL

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Three days left to apply for over 500 vacancies at iocl.com, check details

The oil company has invited applications for the appointment to the posts of Junior Engineering Assistants, Junior Material Assistants, Junior Quality Control Analysts and Junior Nursing Assistants.

Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced over 500 vacancies across several states, for which, the last date is approaching. The oil company has invited applications for the appointment to the posts of Junior Engineering Assistants, Junior Material Assistants, Junior Quality Control Analysts and Junior Nursing Assistants for IOCL's refineries and petrochemical Units in Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Odisha.

The detailed notification has been released on Indian Oil Corporation Limited's official website. The candidates will be selected on the pay scale of Rs 25,000 and Rs 1,05,000.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Name and number of posts

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Production) -- 296 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (P&U) -- 35 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant – IV (P&U-O&M) -- 65 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant - IV -- 32 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant- IV -- 37 vacancies
 
Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Fire & Safety) -- 14 vacancies

Junior Quality Control Analyst - IV -- 29 vacancies

Junior Material Assistant – IV / Junior Technical Assistant - IV -- 04 vacancies

Junior Nursing Assistant - IV -- 01 vacancy

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Minimum 18 years and Maximum age will be 26 years for general candidates as on September 30, 2021. Relaxations will be provided as per government rules.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of IOCL at www.iocl.com.

2. Go to the ‘What’s New’ option.

3. Go to the 'Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel 2021 in IOCL, Refineries Division' option.

4. Click on “Detailed advertisement” (to refer to the Advertisement).

5. Click on “Click here to Apply Online” (to fill the online application form). 

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till October 12, 2021 (5 PM).

Please note that ONLY applications submitted through ONLINE MODE will be accepted. 

After successful submission of the online application, the candidates are also required to send to the concerned authority by ordinary post by October 23 the following documents - Print out of the duly signed online application, a Color photograph under self-attestation and self-attested copies of the required documents.

Candidates are also advised to carefully read the full advertisement (link provided below) for details of educational qualification and other eligibility criteria before submission of the online application.

Check official Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021 advertisement

